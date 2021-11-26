Russian, Chinese premiers to discuss comprehensive bilateral partnership

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang will hold their 26th regular meeting via video conference on November 30, where the development of a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between both countries will be on agenda, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers reported on Friday.

"On November 30, 2021, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang will hold the 26th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government via video conference," the message reads.

The press service specified that pressing issues on the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with a focus on issues regarding interaction in the trade and investment, energy, industrial, agricultural, transport and humanitarian fields.

"The heads of government paid specific attention to measures of overcoming the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic and strengthening cooperation in practical areas," the press service stressed.

Following the meeting, a joint communique is poised to be signed.