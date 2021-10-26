Moscow and London can cooperate in areas of mutual interest — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow and London could cooperate in areas of mutual interest for both countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Tuesday responding to a request to specify the spheres in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the necessity to forge cooperation over a phone call.

"In those fields which are of mutual interest," Peskov said responding to a question on the matter.

"We reported everything we want, and at the moment there’s nothing to add," he added.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin and Johnson agreed that Moscow and London should establish cooperation in a number of areas. During the phone call, it was agreed that the sides would maintain the necessary contacts on the issues. Furthermore, the leaders favored maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program and discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan and issues on the climate agenda.