Putin, Pashinyan begin talks in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have begun talks in the Kremlin. This is their fourth face-to-face meeting this year.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday Putin and Pashinyan would have a conversation and a working dinner.

It is expected that the talks will be centered on progress in the implementation of the joint statements by the leader of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Also, the two sides will discuss further steps to strengthen stability and promote economic ties in the region. Putin and Pashinyan will touch upon crucial issues of bilateral relations and interaction on the platform of integration associations in the Eurasian space.