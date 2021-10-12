Putin can talk to CNBC on the sidelines of Russian Economic Week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably answer several questions from CNBC news anchor Hedley Gamble on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Hedley Gamble will be the moderator [of the discussion]; we do not exclude that she will have the opportunity to ask several separate questions to the President somewhere, so to say, ‘on the sidelines’," Peskov said responding to a question whether there will be a separate CNBC interview with Putin during the forum.

Putin will take part in the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, the Kremlin’s spokesman confirmed to TASS earlier.

The Russian Energy Week international forum will be held in Moscow on October 13-15, with the plenary session scheduled on October 13, as indicated on the Forum’s website.