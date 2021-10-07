Biden government pragmatic when it comes to strategic stability — Russian Foreign Ministry

UN, 7 October. / TASS /. Joe Biden's administration is pragmatic on issues of strategic stability, said Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov on Thursday at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly on Arms Control.

"We see examples of healthy pragmatism on the part of the new American administration. Russia and the United States were able to come to important and constructive decisions - the START-3 treaty was extended for another five years," he said. As another example of cooperation, according to Yermakov is the statement that was made in June 2021, following the results of the Russian-American summit in Geneva on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war. Yermakov added that Moscow, on its part feels the responsibility for strengthening global security and promotes measures aimed at "preserving and strengthening the arms control architecture.".