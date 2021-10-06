Russia, Iran agree to take action to speed up Sputnik V vaccine delivery — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have agreed to take measures to speed up the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran, as well as consider the possibility of launching its production in the Islamic republic as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday.

"A contract was signed for the delivery of Sputnik V to Iran. We have agreed to take measures to speed up its implementation. We also looked into the possibility of organizing as soon as possible the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the sides are interested in combining forces to combat the spread of coronavirus. "Our respective agencies are working actively on this," Lavrov noted.

A free of charge and voluntary vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V began in Iran on February 9. The vaccine was approved in the republic in January 2021.