Russia, US agree to set up two working groups on strategic stability — Russian diplomat

GENEVA, September 30. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed to set up two working groups on strategic stability issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We agreed to set up two working groups that will address these [strategic stability] issues," he said.

"First, we will have to continue the exchange of signals, rather than questions and answers, which are the core of the work at the current stage. It can be done as the work proceeds. For instance, today the methodology included responding to questions that each side had sent to the other before," he said, adding that the groups will be tasked to analyze each other’s approaches.

"Then, we will see more clearly when it is time for another offline meeting," he noted.

According to Ryabkov, one of the groups will address arms control issues and the other will deal with technical aspects of the sides’ nuclear arsenals and "each other’s actions" that might have a strategic effect.

"In other words, concepts and theories on the one hand and practical aspects and what the sides have on the other hand," he added.