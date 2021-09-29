Strategy for de-occupation of Crimea only diverts Ukrainians from urgent issues — official

SIMFEROPOL, September 29. / TASS /. The Strategy for De-occupation of Crimea, approved on Wednesday by the Ukrainian government, has been developed to shift the focus of the citizens from pressing problems, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Wednesday, noting that Kiev was incapable of perceiving reality.

The Strategy for De-occupation of Crimea was upheld by the members of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers. According to Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, the document represents a comprehensive roadmap, which will allow it to regain control over the peninsula.

"In its desperate attempts to ‘return Crimea’, Ukraine once again demonstrates its inability to perceive reality. No strategies, plans, or steps can affect the status of Crimea. This stupid and hopeless farce only seeks to distract the Ukrainian people from urgent problems," Aksyonov stated on his Telegram channel. The regional head also mentioned that Kiev held ‘Crimean Platform’ and "many other useless events and initiatives <…>" with the same purpose.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. The country’s President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.