No documents planned to be signed after Putin-Erdogan meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. It is not planned to sign any documents following a meeting between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, it is not expected," he said when asked the relevant question.

Putin and Erdogan will hold talks in Russia’s Sochi on September 29. The Kremlin earlier said that the leaders plan to discuss various aspects of the Russian-Turkish partnership in the political, trade and economic spheres as well as the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Trans-Caucasus.

In turn, Erdogan said that he has "serious expectations" from his negotiations with Putin. According to him, Ankara seeks to propel its relations with Moscow to a higher level and boost the trade turnover to $100 billion. Moreover, the Turkish leader said in August that he wants to discuss the details of purchasing the second regiment of S-400 missile systems from Russia.