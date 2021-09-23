Eight countries do not let nuclear test ban treaty become full-scale document — Putin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The stance of eight countries prevents the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty from becoming a full-scale document, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on the Kremlin's website on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the treaty's opening for signature.

"As of today the document has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170 of them, but regrettably it has not taken effect yet. The stance of eight countries from the group those whose ratification is a mandatory condition for the treaty to come into force prevents it from becoming a full-scale international legal instrument," the statement runs.

"Clearly, a situation like this by no means promotes the cause of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament," the statement runs.

"We expect that the leadership of countries on which the CTBT's future depends will display the political will and it will be possible to bring about conditions for this most important multilateral agreement to take effect within several years to come. Undoubtedly this will meet the interests of the entire world community," Putin said.

He recalled that the treaty was opened for signature 25 years ago.

"The development of this historical document, geared to cardinally enhancing nuclear non-proliferation, confirmed that even the most complex issues of global security can and must be resolved through talks," Putin said.

"Russia ratified the treaty in 2000. It has painstakingly complied with its provisions ever since and been taking an active part in the activities of the CBTBO Preparatory Commission," Putin said.

About CTBT

The Comprehensive Nuclear Tests Ban Treaty was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It outlaws test explosions of nuclear warheads and also nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to explosions in all media (atmospheric, underwater and underground and in outer space) and is absolute and comprehensive.

By now, the CTBT has been ratified by 170 countries but has not taken effect yet. It has not been ratified by the United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran and not signed by India, Pakistan and North Korea.