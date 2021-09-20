United Russia secures 36.98% of votes in Moscow with all results processed — commission

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. United Russia has secured 36.98% of the ballots in the State Duma elections in Moscow with 100% of the results processed, the deputy head of the Moscow City Election Commission, Dmitry Reut, told TASS on Monday.

With all ballot papers processed, "United Russia gets 36.98%, the CPRF - 22.66%, A Just Russia - 7.34%, New People - 7.09%, and the LDPR - 7.08%," Reut said, specifying that online voting was also taken into account in these results.

According to him, Yabloko gets 4.89% of the vote after almost all ballot papers have been processed, while the Party of Pensioners - 2.85%. The Greens won 2.4% of the vote, while the Russian Party of Freedom and Justice - 1.97%. Green Alternative got 1.76% of the vote in Moscow, the Party of Growth - 1.11%, the Communists of Russia - 1.1% and Civic Platform - a meager 0.27%.

E-voting began at 08:00 Moscow time on September 17 and ended at 20:00 Moscow time on September 19. The online turnout in Russia was 96.5% with 1,943,590 ballot papers issued.