Putin praises Uzbek-Russian cooperation in contributing to Central Asia’s stability

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow places great importance on enhancing allied relations with Tashkent, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a telegram to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Central Asian nation’s independence.

"Your country has been steadily moving along the path of economic and social development, enjoying a well-deserved reputation on the world scene and playing a constructive role in regional and international affairs," the Kremlin press service said.

"Putin emphasized that Russia places a high value on strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, as well as cultivating fruitful cooperation in all fields," the press service cited.

"This fully meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Uzbekistan and goes hand in hand with ensuring security and stability in Central Asia," the Russian leader concluded.