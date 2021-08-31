Kremlin urges reporters to wait for Russian, Belarusian presidents’ statements on roadmaps

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged reporters to wait for statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, responding to a question about the Moscow-Minsk integration program.

He confirmed that the Belarusian president’s working visit to Moscow was scheduled for September 9. "Talks between the two presidents will take place, and the two presidents will give a news conference," Peskov said answering a question on Tuesday about roadmaps. The Kremlin spokesman added that he would refrain from commenting on the contents of that news conference.

"I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that the governments in both countries, with the participation of the heads of state, by the way, have made vigorous efforts for several years now to coordinate these programs. Substantial progress has been made. As to how and in what, let’s wait for the heads of state and not put the cart before the horse," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said at a meeting with Governor of the Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev and Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Alexei Gordeev that Putin and Lukashenko would discuss all roadmaps and integration maps on September 9. According to the envoy, these documents can be signed in Minsk on September 10 at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.