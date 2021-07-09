Putin congratulates Mongolian president on taking office, Kremlin reports

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on his assumption of office in a phone call on Friday. The Russian leader also congratulated his Mongolian colleague on the Naadam national holiday and on the 100th anniversary of the Mongolian Revolution, which will be celebrated in the republic on July 11, the Kremlin press service informed.

"They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the further development of friendly ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia. They stressed their readiness to boost cooperation in promising areas on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the economic sphere," the Kremlin press service said. "They also mentioned the fight against the spread of the coronavirus."

Besides, the Kremlin informed that both presidents had pointed out the successful organization of events timed for the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Mongolia, stressing the importance of carrying on the coordination of current regional and international issues, namely on multilateral platforms. They also agreed to maintain contact on various levels.

It was reported on June 9 that Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP), had won Mongolia’s presidential election. In accordance with the new constitutional amendments, the country’s citizens have elected the president for a six-year term for the first time ever.