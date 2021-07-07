Russia was not involved in cyber attacks against US companies, says ambassador

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Russia was not involved in the cyber attacks on US and other Western companies, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"As regarding to what you have just mentioned about the recent attack on the United States and other Western countries infrastructure, I would like to say that Russia didn't participate in such attack, Russia didn't stay behind the curtain of such attacks," he said.

The issue of cyber threats has become more relevant in the US in recent months. In early May, hackers from the DarkSide group hacked the systems of US pipeline company Colonial Pipeline. According to the US intelligence, the hacker group may be based in Russia or Eastern Europe, however, it has no links to any government. On May 31, a hacker attack on the US meat processing company JBS was recorded. According to the White House, a criminal organization likely to be located in Russia may be behind the attack on JBS.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the accusations against Moscow of its involvement in cyber attacks on US companies as ridiculous. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Moscow will consider any requests by the US regarding the JBS hacker attack if there are any. He stressed that Russia has no information regarding the organizers of cyber attacks on JBS.