Moscow vows to help Tajikistan protect border with Afghanistan

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will continue their assistance to Tajikistan in protecting its border with Afghanistan as planned, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asian Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

"It [the assistance] is being provided as planned and will continue in this mode," the envoy said.

The press center of the Border Guard Troops of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Monday that more than 1,000 Afghan troops had retreated to Tajikistan after battles with the Taliban radical group [outlawed in Russia]. Afghan troops have had to retreat to Tajikistan’s territory several times over the past two weeks.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas earlier said that the situation in Afghanistan’s northern regions was deteriorating and was a cause for the organization’s serious concern. According to Zas, it is essential to furnish assistance to Tajikistan in ensuring the security of the southern border. On July 1, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council issued a statement expressing concern about the situation in Afghanistan and urged all political forces in that country to facilitate the peace process.