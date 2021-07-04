Opponents see Russia’s resolute steps in defense field - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Opponents see Russia’s resolute steps regarding its defense field and therefore any new Caribbean crisis scenarios are ruled out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossya-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman agreed that Kiev is also carrying out flagrant anti-Russian provocations. "Ukraine’s effort to stir up the situation is a reality, a sad reality in the conditions that we have to face," he said, stressing that in response to provocations Russian President Vladimir Putin "takes decisions, which won’t be left unnoticed."

"I mean both our maneuvers and our drills, but the only difference is that this happens on our own territory and we don’t deploy our military infrastructure on other continents," he noted.

"In this respect, no one should probably have any doubt about resolute steps of President Putin and the Russian side in general. I still suggest not to speak about such apocalyptic scenarios as the Caribbean crisis and so on because probably, every time Russia’s resolute steps become more clear for our opponents. Although we don’t have rose-colored glasses and understand that no one will give up an effort to contain our country," Peskov emphasized.

Russia has always kept its gunpowder dry, "and especially now," he stated.