Over 1,000 reporters apply for credentials for Putin-Biden summit — Swiss Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. More than 1,000 journalists have applied for credentials for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States that will take place in Geneva on June 16, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told TASS on Friday.

"More than 1,000 journalists have filed applications," he pointed out.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry’s information service continues to check the information provided in order to complete the accreditation process as soon as possible, Eltschinger emphasized.

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the media center will operate at Geneva’s International Conference Center on June 14-17. To get access to the facility media workers will have to present either a certificate of vaccination with vaccines approved by Switzerland, the European Union or the World Health Organization, or a negative PCR test or proof of having recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Russian presidential press service, Putin and Biden will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office. The meeting will be held at the Villa La Grange in Geneva.