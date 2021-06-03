Diplomat describes Russia’s move to compile list of unfriendly states as predictable

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s move to compile a list of unfriendly states came in response to actions aimed against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"The list of unfriendly states was drawn up not because we desperately needed it based on Russia’s conceptual agenda. It came out solely as a response to the practical steps that had been taken against our country. It is a clear stance that we make no secret of," she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the list was compiled in response to the unfriendly actions by the countries that eventually ended up on it." "This is how we reacted to activities aimed against us. And that is apart from what the United States did against our country in April. It seems to me that there has not been a single month when we haven’t seen new sanctions, haven’t heard statements about new sanctions, face pressure and interference in our country’s domestic affairs in all the possible ways. To say nothing of the media campaign," the diplomat concluded.

The list of unfriendly states, approved by the Russian government, was published on the Russian government website containing legal information on May 14. The list comprises the United States and the Czech Republic. According to the document, the Czech Republic’s mission to Russia will be allowed to hire up to 19 Russian nationals and third-country citizens, while the US won’t be able to hire any.