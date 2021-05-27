Russia looks forward to resuming political consultations with African Troika — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that political consultations between the top diplomats of Russia and the African Troika, particularly on preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, will resume shortly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Gabonese counterpart Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya on Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has clearly interfered with the events that we agreed on at the Sochi summit, but still, many of them were held via video conference and continue to take place. We hope that in-person meetings will resume in the near future, including political consultations between the foreign ministers of the African Troika and Russia, particularly on laying the groundwork for the second summit," he pointed out in response to a TASS question.

The Russian top diplomat noted that apart from a political declaration adopted at the first Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, the parties had also signed a memorandum on the basis of relations between the Russian Government and the African Union Commission.

"Our ministry created the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat, which is already operating on a permanent basis. In particular, a cooperation action plan is being finalized that will be submitted to the African Union Commission," Lavrov added. "That said, there are the framework documents - the declaration and the memorandum. Another document is in the works, which will specify the practical steps to implement high-level agreements," Lavrov emphasized.

Sergey Lavrov proceeded by saying that "solving Africa’s problems requires a comprehensive approach, based on coordination between African nations and with the international community’s support".

"We paid special attention to the situation on the African continent. We share the opinion that effectively solving the numerous problems that remain there requires a comprehensive approach, which would primarily include the well-coordinated efforts of African nations and with the support of the international community," Lavrov emphasized.

The second Russia-Africa summit is set to take place in one of the African countries in 2022.