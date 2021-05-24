No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There is no reason why Western countries should be shocked by the Ryanair flight incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"What is shocking is that the West has described the incident in Belarusian airspace as shocking. The so-called civilized democracies’ tendency to follow the ‘quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi’ [What is permissible for Jupiter may not be permissible for a bull] principle has long been irrelevant because the former leaders have lost leadership skills. The blood and suffering of millions of people across the world have yanked the pedestal from under Western demagogues, from where they have been preaching," Zakharova pointed out.