Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. "Soft power" is an area that Russia has yet to work on, but the country has no problems with real power, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the New Knowledge educational marathon on Friday.

"’Soft power’ is something we still have to work on <...>. As far as our real power is concerned, everything is fine on this score," he said.

"Yet, this armored train [of real power], as is well-known, has been laid up on the storage track and may God forbid it from being pulled out of there," the spokesman added.

As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire. "Russian is not the most widely spoken language in the world, but it still has the deepest potential <...>. Of course, we need to bring ourselves out to the world, especially, since, despite the whole confrontation and all the transnational bickering, the Russian language is loved and people admire Russian culture, sports, young people, and science," he noted.