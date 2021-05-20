Russia to respond to diplomat’s expulsion from North Macedonia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to North Macedonia’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn such baseless moves, which will definitely impact relations between Russia and North Macedonia," the statement reads. "Retaliatory measures will follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

North Macedonia’s authorities earlier announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat. According to media reports, the country’s Foreign Ministry handed a note on the matter to Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin on May 14.