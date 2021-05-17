Russia ready for dialogue, but ensures its safety due to neighbors’ hostility — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is taking all necessary steps in order to ensure its own security due to the hostility and unpredictability of many of its neighbors, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that Moscow remains open for friendly dialogue.

"Russia, in general, is taking all necessary steps to ensure its own safety amid the unpredictability and hostility of many of its neighbors," the spokesman said.

He assured that "at the same time, Russia has been and remains open for a friendly dialogue, for attempts to normalize relations."

Peskov underscored that this is exactly what President Vladimir Putin was talking about.

"Probably, it is these words of his that should be prioritized," the spokesman believes.

Putin discussed the events in Ukraine during the meeting with the Russian Security Council permanent members Friday. He noted that there is a constant stream of news from Ukraine which requires special attention from the national security standpoint. The president also spoke about the attempt to clear the political space of Ukraine from forces that advocate the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Donbass and good relations with Russia. According to Putin, this issue must stay in focus, and Russia should respond, bearing in mind the threats it poses. When asked what measures will be taken to ensure Russia’s security, Peskov noted that "they have already been taken."

"We hear more hostile rhetoric from Ukraine. Russia is not the source of various phobias, Russia is not the initiator of various sanctions, Russia is not the initiator of a concentration of armed forces at the border and so on. Russia is reacting to that," Peskov stated. According to the spokesman "it is very important to note and state this."

Many Kiev’s anti-Russian decisions are made under the firm hand of a number of countries, Dmitry Peskov went on.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine today displays a certain deficit of sovereignty.

"[This deficit] is being filled by those, who more and more often direct Ukraine towards Russophobia with a firm hand," Peskov said. "And all decisions, made under this firm hand, are anti-Russian in nature."

During the meeting with the Russian Security Council Friday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Kiev is being slowly but surely turned into an antipode of Moscow.