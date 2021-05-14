Putin vows Russia will promptly respond to threats caused by situation in Ukraine

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will respond to threats posed by the situation in Ukraine in a timely manner, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday in his opening remarks at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council.

He noted that the "political and selective" decisions made in Ukraine were aimed at "just one thing - to clean up the political space from those forces that advocate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in southeastern Ukraine, in Donbass and good-neighborly relations with Russia," Putin said.

"This is certainly an issue that should always be in the focus of our attention, and we will have to respond to that in a timely and proper manner, bearing in mind those threats to us, which are being created," he stressed.