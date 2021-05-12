Kremlin seeks assurances Ukrainian opposition figure’s case not politically motivated

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to interfere in Ukraine’s trial against Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk but would like to make sure that the case is not politically motivated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We don’t plan to interfere in these procedures, this is Ukraine’s internal affair. However, we are closely following these developments. We would like to make sure that this case is not based on political persecution and this is not a campaign stemming from someone’s wish to get rid of political rivals," Peskov said in response to a question.

Сharged with high treason, Viktor Medvedchuk did not ask Russia for assistance, Dmitry Peskov said.

"As far as we know from media reports, Medvedchuk is in Ukraine. He has not asked anyone for political asylum," Peskov said. "As far as I know, he has not requested any assistance and Russia will be hardly able to provide him any assistance amid this prosecution that is taking place now."