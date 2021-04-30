Russia imposes entry ban on European Parliament president, seven more EU nationals

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has imposed an entry ban on President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Berlin chief prosecutor Jorg Raupach and six more citizens of the EU nations, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The measure was taken in response to the European Council’s sanctions against six Russian nationals of March 2 and 22, 2021.

Russia’s blacklist also includes Ivars Abolins, chairman of Latvia’s National Electronic Media Council; Maris Baltins, Director of the Latvian State Language Center; Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; Asa Scott, Head of the CBRN Protection and Security Division, Swedish Defense Research Agency; Ilmar Tomusk, Director General of the Language Inspectorate, Estonia; V·ra Jourov·, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.