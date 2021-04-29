Increasing US military presence in Arctic harms regional security, Moscow says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Increasing US military presence in the Euro-Arctic region and attempts to pull NATO into the Arctic are destructive in nature and cause concerns in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

She drew attention to the signing of the updated agreement on military cooperation between the US and Norway, which took place on April 16.

"The new document, which grants Washington the right to utilize the so-called negotiated areas - established at Norwegian military facilities - for deployment of its forces, for military exercises, for vehicle maintenance and so on, is being presented by Norwegian authorities as an important contribution to strengthening of ties with its key NATO ally," she noted.

"It is no news that Oslo views all US’s steps to strengthen its military presence in the kingdom with enthusiasm," she said. "Every time, just like in this case, the Norway’s political leadership reassures the society that the increasing US military presence on its territory is normal, and reiterates its adherence to its base policy that prohibits the deployment of foreign military bases on its territory during peacetime."

Simultaneously, the Norwegian authorities claim that these actions "must not cause negative reaction in Russia, because they are open and predictable."

"This is not the case: we see now yet another example of Oslo’s gradual abolishment of the self-restriction policy, which falls in line with the increasing national military potential," Zakharova said. "I would like to remind that, since the current Cabinet assumed offices in 2013, Norway’s defense expenses increased by 30%. We also see active attempts to pull NATO into the Arctic."

"We view such activity, especially in the direct proximity of Russian borders, as Oslo’s intentional movement along the path of escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and destruction of Russian-Norwegian agreements," the spokeswoman said. "I underscore: this is not our choice. Russia remains open to equal and constructive dialogue on strengthening of trust and security in the region, and we told the Norwegian side so repeatedly.".