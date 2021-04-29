Lavrov, UN chief to discuss situation in Syria, Ukraine on May 12

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will discuss the situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine at the May 12 talks in Moscow, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters at a briefing on Thursday responding to a question from TASS.

"Yes, these issues will be discussed, I assure you: Ukraine, Syria, Libya. Such negotiations always cover a wide range of issues," he said.

"As you know, the secretary-general visits Moscow regularly," Polyansky added. "Every time, positions are coordinated with the UN on various international issues."

"I hope that he will have a rich program, not only diplomatic, but also cultural, because Moscow is very beautiful at this time of the year," the diplomat said.