International observers should come to Russia, but cover polls unbiasedly — election chief

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission wants international observers to monitor the September elections to the lower house, the State Duma, but on condition that they cover the campaign unbiasedly, the CEC’s Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said.

"Since this is a federal campaign and we have international agreements in the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and a number of other international organizations, we will honor all our commitments [on cooperation with international observers]. Unlike some democratic countries, which consider themselves as very advanced, we fully comply with our commitments and are not afraid," Pamfilova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to her, the CEC "is interested in the arrival of international observers." "There is only one demand: they should cover the events unbiasedly. We will set this condition for them," Pamfilova said, cautioning the observers against writing some reports drafted in advance upon someone else’s orders.

The elections to the State Duma are due to be held on September 19, 2021, the third Sunday of the month. Simultaneously, regional and municipal polls will take place. Direct elections of heads of nine Russian federal regions and 39 regional parliaments will be held on the single voting day of 2021. In three other federal regions top administrative officials will be elected by members of legislatures.