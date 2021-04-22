Putin offers to establish international cooperation on monitoring all harmful emissions

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to establish international cooperation on monitoring all types of harmful emissions.

"It would be important to establish wide and effective international cooperation on calculating and monitoring all types of harmful emissions into the atmosphere. We invite all interested countries to join mutual research, to jointly invest in climate projects of practical value and work more actively on developing low-carbon technologies to alleviate the consequences and to adapt to climate change," he said during the online climate summit.

Russia is interested in developing cooperation with other countries in solving acute global issues, including climate change, Vladimir Putin told the US-hosted virtual climate summit on Thursday.

"I would like to stress once again that the Russian Federation is sincerely interested in stepping up international cooperation in order to continue searching for effective solutions to the problem of climate change," the head of the Russian state said.

"This also relates to all other acute global problems," Putin said.

In Putin’s opinion, the results of the climate summit should contribute to these efforts. The Russian leader also stressed that global development should be "not simply green" but also sustainable as this notion fully implies."

"Moreover, this should be relevant to all countries without any exception," the Russian leader noted.