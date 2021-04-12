Kremlin: US’ endless repetition that Russia stop 'aggressive actions' trivializes claims

"It goes without saying that such phrases are devalued. All these calls for putting an end to some ephemeral aggressive actions and threats and warnings some price will have to be paid… The more often such phrases are pronounced, the greater they are devalued," Peskov said about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statements that President Joe Biden remained adamant Russia would have to "pay the price," if it continued to act "aggressively and irresponsibly."

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia had never posed a threat to anybody or indulged in aggressive actions.

In recent days the Western countries have repeatedly voiced concern over the Ukrainian military officials’ speculations Russia was building up forces along the border with Ukraine. As Peskov said earlier, Russian troop movements inside the country should not worry other countries, because they posed no threat to them. Also, he stressed that the events in Donbass were an internal affair of Ukraine, in which Russian forces had never taken part.

Tensions in Donbass surged up at the end of February, with fire exchanges involving mortars and grenade launchers, registered every day. The conflicting sides blame each other for the aggravation of the situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 30 held a video conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He expressed concern over Kiev’s moves to destabilize the situation in Donbass.