British diplomatic facilities in Russia fly flags at half-mast after Prince Philip’s death

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The flags on British diplomatic facilities in Russia have been lowered to half-mast following the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, an official at the British embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"The flags on the British embassy, the ambassador’s residence and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg have been lowered to half-mast following the death of Prince Philip," the official said.

The British Royal Family said earlier that Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. He was 99.