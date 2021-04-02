Russian deputy PM meets with Cuban president in Havana

HAVANA, April 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between both countries.

"A meeting between Yuri Borisov and the Cuban president was held. They discussed matters of bilateral cooperation," the office of the deputy PM informed.

Borisov is currently on a visit to Havana to take part in the work of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and science-technical cooperation.