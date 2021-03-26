Russia’s Security Council approves draft principles of international cybersecurity policy

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council met in session on Friday to adopt a new fundamental document concerning the country’s official policy in the field of international cybersecurity, Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said in a statement that was uploaded to the Kremlin’s website after the meeting.

"Russia’s Security Council met in session under the chairmanship of President Vladimir Putin on Friday to consider and approve a draft of basic principles of Russia’s state policy in the field of international cybersecurity," Patrushev said, adding that the draft actualized global threats in the cyber sphere. He said that a decision had been made to draft a plan for implementing the document and priority measures for providing all-round support for it were identified.

"The document will be submitted to the president for approval in the near future and then made public," Patrushev said.

In part, the draft notes the fact that information and communication technologies are being ever more widely used for terrorist and extremist purposes, such as propaganda of terrorism and recruitment of supporters. For the first time the document mentioned threats connected with cyberattacks against the IT resources of whole countries, including their critical cybe infrastructures.

"Cyber technologies have begun to be more actively used in the military-political sphere for interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries. In their attempts to retain domination some countries have been intentionally restricting the developing countries’ access to cutting-edge technologies with the aim of increasing their economic and political dependence," Patrushev said.

He stressed that "for neutralizing the soaring threats Russia’s determination was confirmed to stepping up international cooperation and creating an international legal regime of controlling countries’ activity in the cyberspace, first and foremost, for ensuring the cyber sovereignty of independent countries and preventing interstate conflicts involving the use of information technologies.".