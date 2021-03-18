US behavior steers its relations with Russia and its ideology into a dead end — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Washington's behavior has steered its relations with Russia and its own ideology into a dead end, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the 60 Minutes program aired on the Rossiya-1 television news channel.

"As far as US politicians’ mode of conduct is concerned, I believe one has to state that they have steered bilateral relations with Russia and their own ideology into a dead end," she said.

Zakharova believes that Washington’s demonization of Russia has exhausted itself.

"This Russian card, in fact, an anti-Russian one, which they have so long played inside their own country to fool the American people and, in fact, to mock the American people, has resulted in a stalemate," Zakharova said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden told the television network ABC in an interview that the Russian leadership would have to pay a price for alleged Moscow attempts to interfere in US elections. Also, Biden replied in the affirmative, when asked if he regarded Putin as a "killer."