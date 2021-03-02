Russian president, PM congratulate Gorbachev on his 90th birthday

MOSCOW, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have offered congratulations to first President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev on the occasion of his 90th birthday and described him as an outstanding statesman and distinguished politician.

"You are rightfully considered to be part of the constellation of bright and outstanding people and preeminent statesmen of our time who have had a major effect on national and global history," reads Putin’s telegram published on the Kremlin’s website. "It is indeed tremendous that your huge professional and life experience, your energy and creative potential provide the basis for taking an active part in the much needed public awareness efforts and for contributing to the implementation of international humanitarian projects."

In turn, Mishustin pointed out that Gorbachev’s name has become synonymous with global reforms, both in Russia and globally, and highlighted his contribution to Russia’s development. "Your name, a renowned statesman and reputable politician, went down in history and personifies global changes not only in our country but around the world as well," he noted. "Working in the most senior government offices, [you] made a great contribution to the development of Russia and reforming the national economy."