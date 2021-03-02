Book of letters addressed to Mikhail Gorbachev about to be released in Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev: I’m bashed for Glasnost, but it was key for change

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Soviet Union’s first president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has said a book of letters he has received over years is due to be released shortly.

"A collection of letters to me from across the nation and from abroad - is due to be released soon. It is called Understanding Gorbachev," Gorbachev told TASS on the eve of his 90th birthday.

He recalled that a book devoted to reforms in the Soviet Union, entitled Understanding Perestroika, was published several years ago.

