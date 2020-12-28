Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in Syria during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin’s press service informed.

"They have discussed regional issues, focusing on some aspects of the development of the situation in Syria," the press service informs.

The parties also discussed the current issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres. "They have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, namely in the fight against COVID-19," the Kremlin added.

In the run-up to the New Year, the leaders have exchanged holiday greetings. Besides, Putin sent his warm regards to Netanyahu and the Israeli people on the occasion of Hanukkah, which was celebrated earlier in December.

Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to maintain contact.