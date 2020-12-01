Russia ready for any global developments after US election, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready for any developments in the world after the US presidential outcome is summed up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with international news agency Kazinform.

"We proceed from the fact that it is early to discuss the consequences of the US election for international relations before the official results are announced. This is our principled position. Certainly, we are carefully watching what is going on the other side of the Atlantic, we are ready for any developments," Lavrov said, commenting on how Joe Biden’s presumed win could influence the situation in the world.

Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that judging by Biden’s remarks "we could suggest that the US foreign policy in case of his victory would more fit the ideas promoted by [ex-US President] Barack Obama back then."