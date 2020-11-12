Kiev disrupts agreement on crossing points in Donbass - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Ukraine is disrupting an agreement on the simultaneous opening of new crossing points along the line of contact in Donbass, Russian Envoy to the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said following the group’s video conference meeting.

According to the agreement, new crossing points are to be set up near the Schastye and Zolotoye settlements. On Monday, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said that it was impossible to open the checkpoints simultaneously because Ukraine had refused to equip the first one for vehicle traffic. In addition, the coronavirus situation does not allow for the free movement of people. However, Ukraine announced the opening of the checkpoints on November 10.

"The Donbass republics believe that the current Kiev authorities are doing exactly what the previous authorities did. Kiev promises peace before an election and resumes shelling attacks and armed provocations in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions once the election is over," the Russian envoy pointed out.