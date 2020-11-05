Kiev's plan for Donbass settlement at odds with Minsk deal, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Kiev's proposal for holding elections in Donbass on the condition of the region's demilitarization and restoration of its control of the region's border with Russia disagrees with the Minsk Accords, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"As far as I can remember, the subject matter there is quite different from the content and sequence of steps enshrined in the Minsk Accords," he said.

"What you have mentioned indicates certain disagreement with the Minsk package of measures," Peskov said when asked for a comment on Ukraine's pronounced readiness to hold elections on March 31, 2021 on the condition of Donbass's demilitarization and restoration of Kiev's control of the border between Donbass and Russia.

Peskov said he was ignorant whether Kiev's proposed action plan for achieving peace in the east of Ukraine had been presented to Moscow.

"Regrettably, I do not know if that plan has been handed over to the Russian side somehow. I just do not know," he said. Also, he is unaware if the Russian side has studied this plan. Nevertheless, he stressed, "doing this would be necessary to formulate some positon."

"The first reaction that I have already described to you lies on the surface," he added.

Earlier, the chief Ukrainian delegate in the Contact Group for a settlement of the conflict in Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, confirmed that Kiev was working on a plan for peace in the east of the country and was prepared to share it with the other members of the Normandy Quartet group.

Russia's representative in the Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, on October 28 said that Kiev had pledged to come up with a road map plan for a settlement of the conflict in Donbass within a week's time.