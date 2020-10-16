Kremlin to react to Kiev’s initiatives regarding compliance with Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin will react to initiatives proposed by Ukraine regarding its implementation of the Minsk Agreements rather than plans to discuss guarantees of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

When asked to comment on Moscow’s reaction to Kiev’s plans to include the issue of international discussion of the Budapest Memorandum guarantees in the nationwide poll, Peskov noted that "the Kremlin is ready to react to Ukraine’s initiatives on implementation of the Minsk Agreements."

"This is what we believe is highly needed by the Ukrainian people," he explained, refusing to give any other comments on this topic.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Friday that the nationwide poll, which will be conducted in Ukraine on the same day as local elections, October 25, will include a question on international-level discussion of the Budapest Memorandum that was signed in 1994 and guaranteed Ukraine’s territorial integrity in exchange for abandoning nuclear arms.