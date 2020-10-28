No point talking about second wave of COVID-19 in Russia, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that it is no use talking about a second wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia since some regions haven’t been reached by the first one yet.

"We are not talking about some second wave. Yet, as we have discussed very recently, some regions are only now being reached by the first wave, according to the specialists," the president said opening a meeting with the members of the government.

However, according to the head of state, many questions remain. "Overall, of course, we are monitoring everything, observe attentively, the work is conducted on the professional level," Putin said, urging to monitor the situation closely and react to the unfolding events in a timely and efficient manner.