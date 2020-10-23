Kremlin hopes Russian, US experts to secure one year for New START negotiations

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Kremlin hopes that an experts meeting on extension of the New START Treaty will take place shortly.

"First, we must agree, we must avoid any preconditions; we hope that such an experts meeting will take place shortly and we will be able to at least secure this year for negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday, underscoring that "this is very important."

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to extend the New START without preconditions for at least one year. According to the Russian president, additional time will make substantial negotiations possible. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed Moscow’s readiness to freeze its nuclear arsenals for this one year, if the US agrees to no further preconditions.

The New START has been signed in 2010. The Treaty remains in effect for 10 years, unless replaced by a new agreement. It could be extended for a maximum of five years, if both sides agree.