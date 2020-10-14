Russia poised for close cooperation with UN World Food Programme

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow is poised to further develop its cooperation with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On October 9, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2020 Peace Prize to the UN World Food Programme "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

"On this occasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a congratulatory letter to WFP Executive Director David Beasley," the ministry said. "We are poised for further development of constructive cooperation with the Programme."

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that relations between Moscow and the WFP have been developing in a dynamic manner starting from 2000s.

"Its volume has been growing, its geography has been expanding, its quality has been improving," the ministry said. "For today, the WFP is the main multilateral channel for Russia to deliver food assistance to the population of other states in need."

Between 2003 and 2020, Russia’s overall contributions to the WFP budget exceeded $450 million.