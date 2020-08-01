Race for military dominance in Europe may bring back Cold War times - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Attempts to gain military superiority in Europe could trigger a situation resembling the Cold War times, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS commenting on the 45th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

"I think that it should be understood sooner or later that a policy that fails to respect lawful interests of all member states of the OSCE region is counterproductive. Any steps contradicting this logic undermine European security and undermine the security of those nations that are pushing for military dominance now. They will not achieve that, but they could prompt a situation similar to the Cold War times, at all costs to their own security," he warned.