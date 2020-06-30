US media did not contact Russian Embassy for comments on Taliban reports, says envoy

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. US media did not contact the Russian Embassy for comments on reports alleging that Russia offered bounties on US servicemen to Afghan militants, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told journalists Tuesday.

"First of all, I would like to underscore that the allegations, published by the leading media, are a lie. Without providing any proof, Russia is being arbitrarily accused of terrible sins. They seek to create a public perception that Russia obstructs the US, its efforts on fighting terrorism. Those who ordered this informational provocation didn’t even bother to contact the Embassy for comments. Of course, we provided our comment promptly, although our mission received no requests," the envoy said.

He underscored that the Embassy will introduce "corrections to its interaction with printed editions and channels that distinguished themselves in dissemination of false accusations.".