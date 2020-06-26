Ukraine stalling decision-making within Contact Group on Donbass - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Kiev remains unwilling to find a comprehensive resolution of the Donbass conflict, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the Contact Group for settlement in Donbass Boris Gryzlov stated on the outcomes of the group’s video session on Thursday.

"Today’s session of the Contact Group has focused on the key issues of Donbass conflict regulation - the law on special status and the ceasefire control measures," he informed. "Ukraine is once again stalling the approval of necessary decisions. It seems that the main goal of Kiev during the talks is not comprehensive political regulation and not Donbass reintegration. We are aware of this stance of the Ukrainian government - to maintain anti-Russian sanctions under any pretence."

"Nevertheless, the Russian delegation will continue to act as mediator to achieve a result stipulated by the Minsk Agreements, calling on the OSCE to do the same," Gryzlov stressed.