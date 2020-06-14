Putin writes article about WWII

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has written an article about World War II, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Yes, the president has already written an article," he told TASS, adding that the president will decide when the article would be published later.

"We are waiting for his [Putin’s] decision when it [the article] will be published," he told TASS when asked whether the article could be published before the Victory Parade on June 24.

Peskov told TASS earlier that the president planned to write an article about the developments linked with World War II but its publication would depend on when key celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazism would be organized.

The Russian leader revealed his plans to write an article about the developments before the war during his annual end-of-year news conference in December 2019. He said the article would be based on archive materials. The president has been mentioning these developments, including the so-called Munich Betrayal, or Munich Agreement, and the role of individual European states, Poland in particular, in many of his recent speeches. Putin has repeatedly stressed the inadmissibility to falsify the WWII history.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago.